Favaro Family to Represent Windsor-Essex on Family Feud Canada

Survey says...the Favaro family is competing on Family Feud Canada.

The Favaros along with the the Teves family are representing Windsor-Essex on the second season of the show.

Robert Favaro says he and his fiancee Joanna Ioannidis were at a golf tournament last year with show host Gerry Dee.

He say they saw an ad for season one, signed up but were not selected.

One year later, the family was picked for a virtual audition and were chosen to compete on the show.

The family is heading up to Toronto Saturday to begin the filming process.

They will need to take a COVID-19 test when they arrive and stay isolated in a hotel until filming begins on Monday.

Favaro says they surprised his mom first with the good news last month.

"They were obviously super excited and the next day she called me and she's like, is this actually happening," says Favaro. "I'm like mom this is a real thing and then my brother Mark was just screaming and yelling."

He says his family is excited, nervous and scared.

"Come filming day on Monday morning, it's basically a full day," says Favaro. "If we win, we can film up to three shows in one day and we have two rehearsals."

Ioannidis says it was a tough decision, but tells AM800 News why she signed up the Favaro family and not hers.

"I don't know, the Favaros are so entertaining and there is less of them so as if I had to choose between my family, I would have to, it would be more of a fight than anything so where as Rob's family, there's only three brothers and ones in Chicago so he can't even cross and it was easier."

The youngest Favaro will lead the team, followed by Joanna, then middle son Mark, mom, Susie and dad, Franco.

Oldest son David lives in Chicago and will be cheering on his family from the Windy City.

Favaro says the family has not heard when the episode will air.