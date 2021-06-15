Fayez Afzaal Released from Hospital, 'Managing O-K'

A friend of the Muslim family that lost four members in a vehicle attack in London, Ont., says the boy who survived is "managing O-K."

Saboor Khan says Fayez Afzaal is surrounded by the love and support of his extended family.

According to CTV London, Fayez has been released from hospital.

Those close to him say it will be a long road to recovery emotionally for the boy, but having the strength of the community behind him will help in that journey.

Twenty-year-old Nathaniel Veltman had been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the June 6 incident.

Prosecutors said Monday they are going ahead with terrorism proceedings after receiving consent from the country's attorney general.

Khan says upgrading the charges against Veltman was "the right thing to do."