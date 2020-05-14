FCA Canada Donates to Local United Way

United Way Windsor-Essex is thanking FCA Canada for a $100,000 contribution to the organization’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

CEO Lorraine Goddard says there were some conversations with FCA prior to the donation but she had to idea what the contribution was going to be.

"We want to make sure that families have access to nutritious food and a sufficient amount of food particularly during this time so we're very grateful for this very generous gift," says Goddard.

The donation is expected to provide more than 65,000 meals over the next three months especially to vulnerable children living in Windsor-Essex.

"We know that many families rely on school nutrition programs which obviously aren't running because school is not running,” says Goddard.

FCA Canada also made donations to non-profit organizations in Brampton and Etobicoke.