FCA Canada Donates Truckload of Food to Miracle Food Drive



WINDSOR — FCA Canada has helped to kick off the local Miracle Food Drive with a truck-sized donation.

The automaker donated $12,000 worth of canned goods and food to the initiative to help area food banks.

It is the largest donation to date as the community is being asked to leave a non-perishable food items on your front porch on Saturday, June 27th by noon to be collected by more than 10,000 volunteers

Today's donation consisted of six full-pallets of food.

"This is the largest employer in southwestern Ontario, it is important that we take care of our communities, not just the inner plant problems," says Windsor Assembly Plant Manager Jon Desjardins. "The food banks are in need of food, we have to help those who are less fortunate than is and this plant gives us that opportunity."

Member of the Miracle Drive organizing committee Adam Lally says it's a great way to kick-off the initiative.

"It is huge. It is just a morale boost for everyone to see a huge company like this and so many people at Windsor Assembly who work here and represent FCA in Canada are behind it, that means the world," says Lally.

Lally adds although they have a goal in mind, it is more about the greater good.

"This isn't about a number, as weird as that sounds, it is not just about the food, it is about spreading positivity," he says.

The donation is part of a larger $190,000 donation by the automaker to Canadian charities to help families in Windsor-Essex, Brampton and Etobicoke.