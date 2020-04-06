FCA Canada Reporting a Decrease in Sales

FCA Canada is reporting a drop in vehicle sales for the first quarter of the year.

Between January and March of this year, 44,140 vehicles were sold, down by about 10,000 vehicles compared to the same period last year.

As for the Windsor-build vehicles, 674 Pacificas were sold in the first quarter of this year, which is down about 17 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

The Caravan saw sales increase by 2 per cent in the same time period.

The COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed for the decrease.