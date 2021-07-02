FCA Canada Reports a Sales Increase for the Second Quarter of 2021

Stellantis, formerly FCA Canada, is reporting an increase in overall second quarter sales.

In a release, the automaker announced second-quarter 2021 total sales of 40,490 vehicles in Canada, an increase of 20 per cent from 33,718 sold in the second-quarter of 2020.

For the calendar year, sales of 86,567 represent an increase of 11 per cent versus this time last year.

Sales of the Windsor-built Pacifica reached 893 units sold during the quarter, a 128 per cent increase over the 391 sold during the first quarter.

Caravan sales were down 40 percent for the quarter with 2,347 sold compared to 3,900 in the first quarter of the year.

615 new units of the new Chrysler Grand Caravan were sold during the second quarter, slightly off the 681 moved during the first quarter of 2021.