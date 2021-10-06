FCA Canada reports third quarter sales drop

It appears the worldwide microchip shortage is affecting FCA Canada's bottom line.

The company is reporting a 34% sales drop in the third quarter.

A total of 35,717 vehicles were sold compared to 54,399 this time last year.

On a positive note, sales of the Windsor built Chrysler Pacifica were up more than 100% with nearly 1,600 vans sold.

FCA remains the number one seller of minivans in the country — 2,726 Grand Caravans, Pacificas and Pacifica Hybrids rolled off the lot in the third quarter.