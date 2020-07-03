FCA Canada Sees Big Drop in Q2 Sales

FCA Canada is reporting a second-quarter sales drop of about 50 per cent.

Sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica were down 72 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2019 with 391 vehicles sold in 2020, compared to 1,400 sold in 2019.

Sales of the Caravan were down 50 per cent compared to Q2 of 2019, with 3,900 sold in 2020 and 7,373 sold in 2019.

“In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, these have been challenging months and yet the Company has gained retail market share this past quarter and the calendar year to date,” said David Buckingham, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “Further, sales in May and June showed steady improvement.”

Overall, 33,718 vehicles were sold in the second-quarter, a decrease from 63,410 sold in Q2 2019.