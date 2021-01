Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler are green-lighting a proposed merger with French automaker PSA.

According to Chairman John Elkann, more than 99 per cent of shareholders that attended a virtual meeting voted in favor of the merger.

PSA's stakeholders also approved the move earlier Monday.

The new company will be called Stellantis and the merger makes the company the fourth largest automotive group in the world.

— With files from MetroSource