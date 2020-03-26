FCA Plans to Resume Production in Mid-April

Production at the Windsor Assembly Plant is not expected to resume until mid-April.

FCA says all of its plants in Canada and the United States will remain closed until April 14.

The automaker's headquarters operations will also be shut down.

Production in Windsor was halted on March 18 because of the coronavirus.

There are roughly 8000 Unifor Local 444 members who are impacted by the closure.

Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says he has been communicating with his members.

"Some are struggling and some are out and about," says Cassidy. "Yesterday was a good spring day and I know families were out in their yards and doing certain things, going for walks but overall people are doing pretty good."

The company says its continues to work with unions on both sides of the border to expand social distancing protocols and an extensive cleaning program.