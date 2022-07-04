FCA reports record sales of Windsor-built minivans

FCA Canada posted a sales record in the second quarter of 2022 when it came to sales of Windsor-built minivans.

The automaker sold 3,227 Chrysler Grand Caravan, Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans - a second

quarter Chrysler brand minivan record and more than double the second quarter results from 2021.

FCA reports that 2,063 Pacificas were sold, a 131 per cent increase over the 893 sold during the second quarter of 2021.

A total of 1,164 Grand Caravans were sold, up 90 per cent over the 614 sold during the same time a year ago.

FCA Canada reported Monday second-quarter 2022 total sales of 47,184 vehicles, an increase of 17 per cent versus the same period last year.

Retail sales were up 18 per cent compared with results from Q2 of 2021.

Through the end of June 2022, FCA Canada sales were up four per cent with 89,771 vehicles sold, versus the same six-month period last year.