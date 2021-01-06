FCA Reports Year Over Year Growth

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, FCA Canada ended 2020 with its fourth quarter retail sales up six per cent from the previous year.

The organization reported fourth quarter sales of 46, 495 vehicles, an increase of five per cent sold in Q4 of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Jeep brand was up 16 per cent with 16,000 vehicles sold, compared with 13,767 sold in Q4 of 2019.

Quarterly records were also set for both Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler with sales up 54 and 20 percent respectively.

In the first quarter of 2021, new product offerings will include the Windsor-built refreshed Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, and the refreshed Dodge Durango.