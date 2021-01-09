FCA Seeks Court Injunction for Windsor Assembly Plant Blockade

A blockade at Windsor Assembly Plant continues and FCA is seeking a court injunction to resume production.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy confirmed both sides appeared in court Friday and FCA requested the injunction, but it won't be argued before a judge until Tuesday.

In the meantime, Cassidy says the blockade will continue with production set to start up Monday morning — once storage runs out on the property, the assembly line would need to shut down.

The union blocked access to the plant earlier this week after learning more than 60 workers currently employed by Auto Warehousing Company (AWC) Windsor lost their jobs.

Windsor-based MotiPark was awarded the new contract to drive vehicles off the assembly line and store them until they can be shipped to dealers.

Cassidy says MotiPark has brought in its own staff, but the union wants its members to fill those jobs.

The union filed an application under section 69 of the Ontario Labour Relations Act challenging MotiPark's responsibilities under successor rights.

AM800 News has reached out to FCA and MotiPark for comment, but has not received a response as of Saturday afternoon.

Windsor Police Service says officers have been on site periodically to ensure both sides are "keeping the peace," but no incidents have been reported so far.