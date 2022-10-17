Fear of reprisals against RCMP officers at Ambassador Bridge blockade

OTTAWA - Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared "Freedom Convoy" protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from supporters.

The situation was detailed in a briefing note to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who was asked to approve the decision because it raised questions around transparency.

Documents show that after the RCMP helped clear protesters from the bridge at Windsor, Ontario, it received an Access to Information request for members' badge numbers and names.

The note to Lucki says the commanding officer in Ontario had serious concerns because of threats made against personnel involved in clearing convoy protests.

To illustrate the point, the RCMP prepared an intelligence brief containing screenshots from an online group labelled Convoy to Ottawa 2022.

A user wrote in one message that, "These pigs deserve to die."