Fear Remains at The Village at St. Clair

Fear remains in place at The Village at St. Clair in south Windsor.

Unifor Local 2458 President Tullio DiPonti says his members are still worried and concerned with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the long term care home.

He says he continues to talk to his members along with officials from Schlegel Villages.

DiPonti says the company has made a valiant effort to get additional staff for the home.

He says he's glad Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare CEO Janice Kaffer is working from the home to assist Schlegel Villages.

"We welcome the news and obviously the community is rallying around St. Clair Village and we do appreciate that and the staff appreciates that," says DiPonti.

DiPonti says circumstances at the home are better this week compared to last week.

"The company has made a valiant effort to try and get staff in there and it appears there is staff in there from other agencies so they're helping out a bit," says DiPonti. "Obviously we still believe they're working short."

He says the union continues to hear from its members.

"The main thing they got to do is make sure they wear their PPEs and make sure they work safely," says DiPonti. "They have to take care of themselves or else they can't take care of those residents."

As heard on AM800 News on Saturday, Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare defined its role at The Village at St. Clair.

The hospital sent nine staff members including CEO Janice Kaffer to the home to assist with the ongoing outbreak.

Hospital spokesperson Bill Marra called it a "very co-operative relationship" and described it as a "volunteer management agreement."

He said it's not a takeover of operations in any capacity.