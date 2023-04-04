FedDev Ontario Minister Tassi speaks on the federal budget during Windsor trip

The Federal Minister responsible for economic development in southern Ontario has spoke out on the federal budget as well the government's plan to provide enhanced financial assistance for students.

Filomena Tassi, the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency was in Windsor on Monday, alongside MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, Irek Kusmierczyk.

The two toured the city, but a main stop for the pair was a visit to the Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering Innovation at the University of Windsor.

The Minister met with students and spoke about government's plan to provide more funding assistance and improved Registered Education Savings Plans, which will help students cover the costs of tuition, housing and everyday essentials.

The two spoke about the budget's commitment to build a clean economy, including the $20-billion investment into the Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit.

This credit looks to green technology, which will have significant benefits for the Windsor-Essex region and local electric vehicle manufacturers.

Tassi says students will be able to enable the country to move towards green growth.

"When you look at as we move forward and recognize this opportunity for green growth, students in this lab are doing amazing work to bring us to the next level. Canada has a real opportunity here to seize, to enter into this space and it's going to be these students that are going to enable us to do that with their intelligence and their ability."

She says it's important that students are aware of funding opportunities to get them through post-secondary.

"We want all of the students to know about the supports that are available. We want to take the pressure off them, so that they can really focus on their studies. We know that when students go to school and have a clear mind, and a full stomach, they're going to do much better. We want to provide them with those supports."

Tassi adds that eliminating interest on federal loans is significant.

"Students now moving forward will never have to pay interest on federal student loans. Also, increasing the amounts of the grants and loans, so, a 40 per cent increase on grants. We know that it costs more now to be educated, whether that's the tuition piece, but also the housing piece and the rental piece."

The federal budget, announced one week ago, offers about $814-million in 2023-24 to help students starting their academic year.

The student loan limit will see an increase from $210 to $300 a week, increasing student grants by 40 per cent.

-with files by AM800's Rob Hindi