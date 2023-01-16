FedDev providing $5.3-million to support two Windsor-Essex companies

Funding has been announced to support two manufacturers in Windsor-Essex.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) has announced $5.3-million in funding - $375,000 for Cedar Valley Selections Inc. in Oldcastle and $5-million for Uni-Fab in Leamington.

This funding will help create a combined 55 jobs and improve their manufacturing capabilities with five new jobs being created at Cedar Valley and 50 at Uni-Fab.

Cedar Valley Selections Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer of ready-to-eat salad dressings and pita chips. The funding will help Cedar Valley buy new equipment to improve its production capacity to meet the demand for its ready-to-make foods while also helping the company to move into the U.S. market.

Ameen Fadel (Ah-Mean Fah-del), Founder and President of Cedar Valley Selections, says this funding will really help take them to the next level.

"Being in the food and beverage industry, it's very, very cut throat, there's a lot of fees everywhere you look and you're working on thin margins. When we first started off, we had a big vision to be the biggest pita chip manufacturer in North America and I think we're going to achieve that one day. This is a big part of it," he says.

Established in 2017, Cedar Valley Selections Inc. is a food manufacturer of bottled salad dressing and pita chips, which are available at many leading retailers across Canada, including Longo's and Sobeys.

Uni-Fab is one of the largest metal fabricators in southern Ontario, manufacturing custom aluminium, steel and stainless steel products for the automotive, aerospace and machine tool sectors. The funding will help grow their facility and buy new equipment to commercialize their innovative automated pallet changer technology.

Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, says the $5-million going to Uni-Fab will help to commercialize their innovative, automated pallet changer technology which saves businesses time and money.

"The investments we are making here today are about positioning Canada and Windsor-Essex for a stronger manufacturing future and will create 55 jobs right here in the region," she adds.

Founded in 1991, Uni-Fab is one of the largest metal fabrication shops in Ontario, with 178 full-time employees in Leamington.