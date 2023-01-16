FedDev providing $5-million to support expansion of Lakeshore business

A Lakeshore manufacturer is receiving $5-million to support an expansion that will create 50 new jobs.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario has announced the funding for CapsCanada Corporation at 452 Silver Creek Industrial Dr.

The company will use the funding to support further automation and expand capacity.

Tom Breshamer, General Manager of the CapsCanada facility in Lakeshore, says they plan to add over 14,000 square feet in production space at its current location.

"We're in the next phase of expansion and we expect to start up the first of new lines later this year. As well, we will be starting the hiring process to get new employees on board and start their training in preparation for this start up," he says.

Breshamer says they are one of only a few manufacturers in North America with two-piece, hard-shell capsule capabilities.

"By increasing HPMC capsule production volumes, as well as the range in sizes that we can offer, CapsCanada will improve our competitiveness against foreign manufacturers, improve and strengthen our regional supply chains, and increase our market share to service a growing demand in Canada and the United States," he says.

Breshamer adds the expansion will also generate significant spillover benefits for CapsCanada's regional suppliers and the local Windsor community.

CapsCanada produces K-CAPS, a high-quality pharma grade HPMC capsule, suitable option for a wide range of formulations, including those that are liquid, hygroscopic or otherwise sensitive to moisture.

K-CAPS are plant-based capsules are free of preservatives, allergens and starches are Non-GMO, Kosher and Halal certified and registered by the Vegan Society, providing health-conscious consumers with a natural alternative to animal-derived capsules.