Federal and provincial governments increasing high-speed internet access in Essex County

Thanks to a federal/provincial partnership faster internet is coming to Essex County.

Both governments, in partnership with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology Inc., are investing more than $5.3 million to increase access to fast, reliable high-speed internet to more than 3,400 homes, farms, and businesses.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmiercyzk says providing reliable internet access is especially important for rural communities to prosper in the increasingly digital world.

"This important announcement will ensure that thousands of homes, businesses, and farms in Essex County can connect to essential online services and enjoy the additional economic opportunities made available through high-speed internet," he said.

The federal and provincial governments are each committing $1.4 million to support the construction of broadband infrastructure that will provide access to high-speed internet service for 1,600 homes, farms and businesses in the communities of Edgars, Gesto, Marshfield, Pleasant Valley, Arner, East Harrow, Levergood Beach, Belcreft Beach, Comet, Seymour Beach, Lypps Beach, and Ambassador Beach by June 2023.

Essex MPP Anthony Leardi says he's pleased to see this project in Essex, as it will help connect many businesses and residents who have been without proper high-speed internet access.

"This investment will bring new opportunities, allow families to connect and create potential for growth, while building on our government's efforts to expand high-speed internet access throughout rural Ontario," he added.

The contracts to expand broadband services in Essex County were awarded by SWIFT, a not-for-profit corporation, initiated by local municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario.

More than $255 million has been invested by the federal and provincial governments as well as the private sector to bring high-speed internet to more than 63,000 homes and businesses in Southwestern Ontario through SWIFT by the end of 2025.