Federal Assistance Continues During COVID-19

There is more relief on the way for businesses.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced it is launching the regional relief recovery fund for businesses that don't qualify for other federal relief programs during the COVID-19 crisis.

The government previously announced that almost $1-billion would be delivered through six regional development agencies across the country.

It was also announced that starting this Friday, students and recent graduates could apply for financial relief from the federal government.

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will provide students $1,250 per month for up to four months, with an extra $750 for students with disabilities or dependents.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggests students should pre-emptively create an account with the Canada Revenue Agency.

— With files from The Canadian Press