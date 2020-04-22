Federal COVID-19 Funding for Students

The federal government has announced COVID-19 funding to help students.

Speaking on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a $9-billion emergency program that includes a Canada Emergency Student Benefit worth at least $1,250 a month from May to August.

According to Trudeau, those in post-secondary school now, headed to post secondary school in September or anyone who graduated after December 2019 can access the benefit.

Trudeau also spoke on Wednesday about Canadians returning home.

Over the past month, about 20,000 Canadians have returned to the country on repatriation flights.

Trudeau he knows there are still Canadians all around the world who still want to come back, and the government continues to work with other countries to make that happen.

All returning Canadians are required to quarantine for 14 days.

— With files from The Canadian Press