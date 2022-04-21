Federal funding helping Windsor chemical plant expand, add 27 jobs

The federal government is providing $1-million in funding to help a Windsor business expand and create over two dozen new jobs.

The funding being provided to Dimachem will help support the nearly 20,000-sq. ft. expansion of its facility at 3258 Marentette Ave. in Windsor, a $5-million expansion to add energy-efficient equipment to reduce production waste and fulfill its latest contract with Clorox Canada.

It will help Dimachem increase Canadian-made manufacturing of Pine-Sol products and packaging, meeting Canadian market demands for the cleaner-disinfectant products.

Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, was in Windsor to make the announcement.

Andrew Conway, Vice-President of Dimachem Inc. (at podium) speaks at a news conference at the Dimachem facility in Windsor. Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, and Irek Kusmierczyk, MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, take part in the news conference. April 21, 2022 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Andrew Conway, Vice-President of Dimachem Inc., says the funding has helped purchase new equipment.

"We are going to be producing 10-million bottles of Pine-Sol per year and we couldn't have done it without this investment," he says.

Conway says the addition of new equipment has driven the hiring of 27 new employees, which includes electricians, production workers, maintenance people, and future automation engineers.

Dimachem Inc. formulates, blends, and packages industrial and commercial chemical products. It currently employs 45 staff.

With files from Rob Hindi