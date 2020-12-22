Federal Funding to Help the Royal Canadian Legion

The federal government is providing financial aid to the Royal Canadian Legion.

A total of $14-million has been announced to support the 1,350 branches across the country.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmericzky announced Monday that $43,380 will be shared by four branches in Windsor-Essex.

Ken Dault, President of Branch 255 in Riverside, says the money will be directed towards operating costs.

"The building still has to have heat, we still have to have electricity and the bills come in," he says. "This is what this money is earmarked for, is to keep us going so we can keep doing what we do for our veterans and our seniors."

Tom Friesen, President of Branch 594 on Howard Avenue in Windsor, says the injection from the feds will help because up until last weekend, the legion was still able to raise some money by selling take-out food on weekends.

"That will be suspended over the Christmas break and everything else, but we will review again but the kitchen even in a minor operation, any income is good income at this point," he says. "The utility bills there, they add up in a big hurry."

Kusmericzyk says the challenges are real for veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many of them are at risk because of their advancing age or due to their mental and physical health and others are more vulnerable because they are homeless or living in long-term care centres."

The Royal Canadian Legion has 260,000 members across the country.