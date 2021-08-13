Federal Funding to Support a Dozen Projects in Essex County
Over $4.6-million in federal funding has been announced to support 12 public infrastructure projects in Tecumseh and across Essex County.
Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement Friday morning, with the funding focused on improvements for parks and community centres.
The Town of Tecumseh will receive $750,000 to help pay for a 2.4 km recreational multi-use trail on the south side of Riverside Drive, stretching from the Tecumseh-Windsor border to Manning Road, connecting to the Ganatchio Trail's 20 km network.
Kusmierczyk calls the funding exciting for the entire region.
"LaSalle, for example, is receiving $750,000 to move forward with their Waterfront Event Centre, which is a destination that I know is going to used and loved by families and residents from across Windsor-Essex," says Kusmierczyk.
He says he looks at all of these investments as regional in nature.
"All of use enjoy going to LaSalle, Town of Essex, Windsor, Tecumseh, you name it, Kingsville, Leamington. It really is all part of one big regional community," he says. "All of these investments, this $4.6-million, is going to really improve quality of life for all residents across Windsor-Essex."
The Town of LaSalle will receive $750,000 to renovate an existing municipal building to help create the planned multi-purpose Waterfront Event Centre by April 30, 2022.
Another $750,000 will go to the Town of Essex to pay for upgrades to the streetscape in their downtown core, including accessible sidewalks and crosswalks, green infrastructure, community spaces and seating, bicycle racks, landscape treatments and plantings, and sidewalk patio/retail opportunities.
Lakeshore, Amherstburg, Kingsville, Leamington and Pelee Township will also share in the funding to help pay for a number of on-going and planned projects.
Of the total funding, $2,250,000 is through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and $2,371,987 through Infrastructure Canada's COVID-19 Resilience Stream.
- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson & Rob Hindi