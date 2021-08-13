Federal Funding to Support a Dozen Projects in Essex County

Over $4.6-million in federal funding has been announced to support 12 public infrastructure projects in Tecumseh and across Essex County.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement Friday morning, with the funding focused on improvements for parks and community centres.

The Town of Tecumseh will receive $750,000 to help pay for a 2.4 km recreational multi-use trail on the south side of Riverside Drive, stretching from the Tecumseh-Windsor border to Manning Road, connecting to the Ganatchio Trail's 20 km network.

Kusmierczyk calls the funding exciting for the entire region.

"LaSalle, for example, is receiving $750,000 to move forward with their Waterfront Event Centre, which is a destination that I know is going to used and loved by families and residents from across Windsor-Essex," says Kusmierczyk.

He says he looks at all of these investments as regional in nature.

"All of use enjoy going to LaSalle, Town of Essex, Windsor, Tecumseh, you name it, Kingsville, Leamington. It really is all part of one big regional community," he says. "All of these investments, this $4.6-million, is going to really improve quality of life for all residents across Windsor-Essex."