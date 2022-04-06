Federal government announces $68.5 million in relief support for southern Ontario tourism sector

The federal government announced a total investment of $68.5 million through the Tourism Relief Fund for 11 regional tourism organizations across southern Ontario as well as Indigenous Tourism Ontario to help recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation, which covers Windsor-Essex, is receiving $7 million.

With an investment of $3.5 million, Indigenous Tourism Ontario will provide non-repayable contributions of up to $100,000 to Indigenous businesses, not-for-profit organizations, Band Councils, and Indigenous communities to invest in new or enhanced tourism experiences, upgrade tourism assets, and attract domestic and international tourists.

ITO president and CEO Kevin Eshkawkogan says they're extremely proud to be working very closely with the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario to directly support Indigenous tourism operators.

"We believe this type of mutually beneficial regional collaboration is what will lead to a renewed, rejuvenated and prosperous tourism recovery for all.”

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk was part of the announcement, and says tourism is an especially important industry in this region.

"As a former city councillor I had a great vantage point on the importance and vibrancy of the tourism sector having proudly served on the board of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island," he continued. "This industry is a significant economic driver, drawing millions of visitors to the region each year."

FedDev Ontario Minister Helena Jaczek made the announcement, and says it will help tourism businesses and communities safely welcome back visitors and prepare for future growth.

"This targeted funding will help tourism businesses and operators in communities across southern Ontario attract visitors from around the world, develop new and enhanced attractions and services, and recover from the impacts of the pandemic," she said.

Kusmierczyk says the $65 million committed to the 11 RTOs will be distributed through non-repayable contributions of up to $100,000 to tourism-oriented businesses and organizations in the region to innovate and invest in new and enhanced experiences to attract visitors from within Canada and around the world.

"This support is going to help over 1,300 tourism organizations including Indigenous Tourism across southern Ontario recover, while also enhancing their offerings.and creating and maintaining up to 4,200 jobs."

Officials say more information on how to apply for supports will be available to eligible organizations later this month.