Federal Government announces new national climate adaptation strategy
The federal government has announced its new national climate adaptation strategy, including $1.6-billion dollars of new spending.
The plan outlines Ottawa's intention to eliminate deaths from heat and forest fires, protect homes and businesses at the highest risk of flooding and help get people forced to flee extreme weather back home faster.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair released the strategy in Prince Edward Island today, describing it as a blueprint that sets targets going forward.