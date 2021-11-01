Federal government being urged to eliminate PCR test for cross border travellers

Windsor City Council has approved a motion calling on the federal government to end the requirement for a negative COVID-19 PCR test to return to Canada from the U.S.

The U.S. will re-open its land borders to vaccinated Canadians on November 8, but Councillor Gary Kaschak argued that paying as much as $250 for a test would make day trips impossible for many.

Kaschak filed the motion Monday urging the federal government to remove the COVID-19 testing requirement for Canadians coming back into the country.

Mayor Drew Dilkens argued that anyone getting a PCR test in the U.S. 72 hours before their return trip could still contract COVID-19 before the test results come back, rendering the actual test results ineffective.

On Friday, the office of New York congressman Brian Higgins said U.S. Customs won't be requiring a negative test for fully vaccinated travellers.