Federal Government covers Windsor's border blockade costs

Nearly $7-million dollars in federal funding has been announced for the City of Windsor to cover costs associated with the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.

"Today I am proud to announce that the government of Canada will support the City of Windsor cover costs of managing and ending the blockade with up to $6.9-million of federal funding," says Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

Mendicino made the funding announcement Thursday morning at Windsor City Hall.

He was joined by local MPs along with Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, members of city council and members of Windsor police including Chief Jason Bellaire.

Mendicino says the federal government made a commitment that it would help ease some of the burden felt by the city.

"These federal funds will help to cover extraordinary costs incurred by the city in restoring public safety, ending the blockade and reopening the bridge," says Mendicino.

He says conversations between the federal government and the city started in the spring about the costs.

"The federal government will continue to be here to support the people of Windsor and all Canadians as we endeavour to keep our communities safe, our bridges and borders open and our economy going strong in 2023 and beyond," he says.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he had a conversation with Minister Marco Mendicino a while back, where he promised that they would resolve the issue by the end of year.

"It took the advocacy of the minister, it took the advocacy of Irek Kusmierczyk, it took the advocacy of Brian Masse, it took the advocacy of my city council colleagues to say we're all united behind this on behalf of the community to make sure Windsor is made whole for the excellent response that Windsor provided to a very very difficult situation," says Dilkens.

The busiest border route in North America was blocked for nearly a week in February by protestors who were against COVID-19 mandates which cost the city more than $6.8-million to clear.

Photo courtesy: CTV Windsor via the mayor's office

According to the city, Windsor Police Services cost the city more than $5,154,000. That includes over $2.7 million in overtime costs, $816,900 for jersey barriers, roughly $547,000 in accommodations, $273,000 for meals and close to $210,000 for help from London police officers.

Following the dismantle of the blockade, Windsor police closed a number of access points along Huron Church Road.

Some access point closures lasted close to a month.

It's estimated the blockade halted $2.3-billion in trade.

— with files from Kathie McMann