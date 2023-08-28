Federal government exploring cost to demolish former Boblo Island dock in Amherstburg

The federal government is moving to see what it would cost to clean-up and demolish the former Boblo Island dock in Amherstburg.

The former dock has fallen into a state of disrepair and is in danger of collapsing into the river.

Town administration have been in contact with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, which owns the dock on the Detroit River along Front Road South, and has also been working with Essex Conservative M-P Chris Lewis on the issue.

On Aug. 18, town council received an update from the federal government that the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has re-allocated funding so that they can begin to create a tender package for the site demolition.

Amherstburg councillor Linden Crain says work is progressing on identifying funding for the full demolition, with an update expected by the end of December on the process and potential next steps.

The former Boblo Island dock off Front Road South in Amherstburg has fallen into a state of disrepair. (Photo: Linden Crain)

According to Crain, the DFO is monitoring the site for further signs of deterioration, and should something occur that causes a portion of the dock to break away and impede the waterway, emergency measures can be taken.

Crain says the only option now is to remove the dock.

"There's nothing else we can do to save it or repurpose it," he says. "It's at a point that it's going to collapse and it's going to impede the water and cause some accidents for boaters, fishers or anyone using the waterways."

Crain hopes there is an update or action sooner rather than later.

"If it falls in, all it's going to take is for the debris to go everywhere, we're not going to where it is, boaters aren't going to see it, people using kayaks, it's just going to be an unsafe situation," he adds.

The town has been asking the government since 2016 to take measures to deal with structure which once served ferry passenger service heading to the former Boblo Island amusement park.