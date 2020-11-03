Federal Government Invests $14.8-Million to Assist with Flooding Concerns in LaSalle

A funding boost for the Town of LaSalle.

"Today I am proud to stand with my friend Mayor Marc Bondy to announce that the Government of Canada is investing $14.8-million in the Town of LaSalle to modernize infrastructure and to help end flooding for residents and businesses of LaSalle," says Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning outside of the LaSalle Civic Centre on Malden Road.

"These important upgrades, the replacement of the storm water and overflow outlets for five storm water pumping and bypass stations will help reduce the impact of flooding for approximately 30,000 residents who live and work in LaSalle and thousands of businesses that provide services and that elevate our quality of life," says Kusmierczyk.

LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy says work will begin next year.

"It is expected the design will begin in early 2021 and the entire project will take up to seven years to complete," says Bondy. "This project consists of removing six drainage out falls being directly connected to the Detroit River. The removal of these out falls will be replaced with new dedicated pump stations. Currently the town's drainage system relies on gravity discharge. The elevated water levels in the Great Lakes and the Detroit River have been detrimental to our existing infrastructure during rainfall events."

LaSalle is contributing $22-million towards the project.

In the last two years, the federal government has invested $57.6 million in Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.