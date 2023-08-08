Federal government invests $2.3M in Build a Dream to help recruit, support women in Red Seal trades

The federal government has provided $2,310,884 in funding to Build a Dream to help recruit, retain and support women in the Red Seal trades in Windsor-Essex and across Canada.

Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion announced the funding Tuesday morning, which will be provided from the federal government's Women in Skilled Trades Initiative.

Through this project, titled "Building Supportive Networks and Inclusive Workplaces for Women in the Red Seal Trades", Build a Dream seeks to tackle the challenges that women in male-dominated Red Seal trades face and that often limit their success in apprenticeship.

Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President and Founder of Build a Dream says the national retention strategy for trades women employs a four-pronged approach that includes career coaching, leadership development, research-based strategies, and a supportive community.

"Each trades-woman will have access to a career coach who will assist them and guide them through the barriers and challenges that they are facing within the workforce. We know that there are still a lot of systemic areas that they face," said Hachem-Fawaz. "We've heard often that when women have a bad experience they're not just leaving the company, they're leaving the industry, which is a huge loss for the entire economy."

These initiatives aim to address challenges, provide opportunities for growth, and ultimately increase completion rates for trades-women while benefiting the skilled trades sector as a whole.

Kusmierczyk says with the announcement of the EV Battery Plant, it's once in a generation opportunity for young people to build a future for themselves and their families in Windsor-Essex.

"But we need workers and we desperately need organizations like Build a Dream to help us get especially women into the skilled-trades and into STEM not just in Windsor-Essex but really across the country," Kusmierczyk said. "There are a million job vacancies in the country. Organizations like Build a Dream have the capacity, they have the expertise and the leadership and partnership to get those young women into those fields."

Hachem-Fawaz says having a conversation about getting more women into manufacturing is no longer an uncomfortable conversation, it's a must.

"For Windsor-Essex we have this opportunity to not only to help build a strong and reliable workforce but all of these industries whether it's through building the affordable housing, the [Gordie Howe] bridge, the new hospital, the battery plant, those are all going to require strong and skilled-trades people."

The Government of Canada's Women in Skilled Trades Initiative focuses on funding projects that help women apprentices thrive in the 39 eligible Red Seal trades found predominantly in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Funded projects will help boost the participation of women in the trades.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi