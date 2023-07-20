Federal government invests $400,000 in Windsor senior organizations 

19 organizations in Windsor have been awarded funding through the federal New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera made the announcement Thursday morning at Women’s Entreprise Skills Training of Windsor (WEST), and was joined by MP for Windsor–Tecumseh Irek Kusmierczyk.

NHSP supports community-based projects that empower seniors, promote engagement within their communities and contribute to their health and well-being.

Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera says close to 4000 organizations applied nationally, and there's a rigorous review process of projects.

She says organizations were invited to apply for funding for their projects that addressed one or more of the program’s five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

"So ensuring that we're including diversity and ensuring we're looking at those most vulnerable seniors. The fact that, making sure it combats social isolation and looking at how it can support seniors be age healthy. That's what it really comes down to. We're so happy that 19 organizations here in Windsor, that have received funding, that is close to $400,000."

$400,592 will be split among 19 Windsor organizations, including WEST's project, which brings seniors and youth together to learn each other’s recipes, through virtual and in-person cooking workshops that reduce social isolation.

Rose Anguiano Hurst, Executive Director, WEST says their program is an intergenerational concept.

"We are working with seniors in partnering them with youth in the community. Just for a sense of learning, sharing and growing. It definitely does reduce isolation for seniors in our community. Gets them active, not only with each other, but with the community. It builds relationships. It's just a really great sense of community that this program has offered for us."

Anguiano Hurst says WEST received $24,000 of the $400,592 given to the region.

Irek Kusmierczyk, MP for Windsor–Tecumseh, says this investment for the community was made possible through working collaboratively with their federal counterparts...

"In the budget you look at the $200 billion, historic, that was just allocated for healthcare, to make sure that we reduce wait times, make sure we hire more doctors and nurses. Which is so important especially for seniors here in our community. Again you see Liberal and NDP at the federal level working together to get that passed. So in order for us to get things done, especially in a minority government, we have to work together."

Seniors will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

Since its inception in 2004, NHSP has funded more than 36,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $780 million.



-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi