Federal Government Invests in John R. Park Homestead

The John R. Park Homestead in Essex is getting a new Heritage Centre with the help of some funding from the federal government.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmiercyzk has announced a $600,000 grant from the Canadian Experiences Fund.

The centre will support educational and tourism needs in the region.

It leaves the Essex Region Conservation Foundation to raise the remaining $600,000 for the project.

ERCA Spokesperson Danielle Breault Stuebing says the new centre is much needed. "The current visitor centre is very small, it can really only accommodate one class at a time whereas teachers are bringing up to 90 students in one day for experiences, so the current facilities just aren't adequate and this going to be just a boom for our tourism and educational programming in the region."

The Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation has also donated $100,000 for a local artisan gift shop as part of the project.

The new centre should be opened by December.

Last year, there were 18,000 visitors at the John R Homestead.

