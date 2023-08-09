Federal government launches new pilot program to help employers hire temporary foreign workers

A new program is being launched by the federal government to help employers hire migrant workers under the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program.

The Recognized Employer Pilot (REP) was announced Tuesday afternoon by Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh at DC Farms in Ruthven.

REP is a three-year initiative that will help to address labour shortages and reduce the administrative burden for employers participating in the program who demonstrate a history of complying with program requirements.

Under REP, eligible employers will gain access to Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) that are valid for up to 36 months, while also benefiting from a simplified LMIA application, should they need to hire additional workers from the same occupation during the pilot.

This will help employers better plan for their staffing needs and reduce the number of different LMIAs they need to submit over three years.

Kusmierczyk says this program rewards employers who look after their migrant workers.

"It rewards employers that have a clean track record. That are making investments to help improve the lives and the safety and well-being of migrant workers. It takes a little bit of that administrative burden off of their shoulders so that they can plan, they can be flexible and they can bring the workforce here to Canada that they require."

Michael Del Ciancio is the operator of DC Farms where he grows egg plant and tomatoes.

He says having LMIA's for 36-months would help alleviate the paperwork and currently employs 12 temporary foreign workers.

"Majority return year after year. I've had Carlos who has been here for 15 years. His father was here prior. Two brothers, couple brother-in-laws. Ninety per cent of my employees return year after year and that's great to see."

Del Ciancio says he grew up doing this type of work, but understands it's not for everyone.

"It can be a tough sell for individuals who may not totally understand the intracies that go into farming. It's very rewarding. I know that some call it low-skilled work but it's far from low-skilled work. It's very skilled and it takes a certain mindset to work in the greenhouse industry."

To participate in REP, employers must have a minimum of three positive LMIAs over the past five years from a list of occupations that have been designated as in-shortage based on Canadian Occupational Projection System data.

REP will be rolled out in two phases: first, primary agriculture employers will be able to apply starting in September 2023, while all other employers will be eligible to apply in January 2024.

Alongside a commitment of $29.3 million over three years, REP was first announced in Budget 2022 as the "trusted employer model."

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi