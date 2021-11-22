Federal government says unvaccinated children must still isolate upon return to Canada

Some important information for parents thinking about heading stateside.

With the PCR COVID-19 test requirement coming to an end on November 30, many families will be looking to travel, but the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there's a list of federal guidelines that should be considered first.

Even if parents are fully vaccinated, all unvaccinated children must follow specific requirements when they return to Canada.

Children are not to attend school, camp or daycare for 14 days.

Crowded settings such as amusement parks or sporting events are not permitted.

Children are to refrain from using buses, subways and trains as well.

The requirements call for isolation and limited contact with others and children are to wear a mask and physically distance when in contact with non-household members.

The full list of guidelines can be found on the Government of Canada's website.