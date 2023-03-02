Federal government stops shipping rapid antigen tests to provinces

The federal government has stopped shipping rapid antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year.

Experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Canada says there are 90 million rapid tests in the federal inventory and more than 6.5 million will expire within the year.

The rest will expire within two years.

Health Canada says the decision to end shipments at the end of January was made in collaboration with provinces and territories as the regions had enough supply.

The federal department also approved extensions to the expiration date for many brands, ranging from six months to two years.

Epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine at the University of Saskatchewan says he estimates for every five tests given out by provinces and territories during the pandemic, there are two sitting in a warehouse.

Anna Banerji, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto, says the tests may also become less able to detect infections as COVID-19 virus changes.