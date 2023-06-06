Federal government submits written offer to Stellantis for NextStar

Further progress on the future of the NextStar EV Battery Plant in Windsor.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution have received an updated offer from the federal government about the project.

Stellantis spokesperson Lou Ann Gosselin says Stellantis and LGES are in receipt of a written offer that is currently under financial and legal review, but that they have nothing further to add at this time.

Speaking in Windsor on Monday, APMA president Flavio Volpe said there is increasing confidence that we're very close to the finish line when it comes to reaching a deal around the NextStar plant.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive on Tuesday that he is hearing positive developments about the Stellantis battery plant, but won't be relieved until the deal is signed.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk issued a statement related to the reports on the NextStar Energy battery plant:

“This is the most important investment in the history of Windsor-Essex. We said from day one we will have agreement and a battery plant will be built in Windsor. I continue to speak daily with Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. The negotiations are in the critical final stages. Our federal government is working hard to secure the battery plant and we are looking forward to sharing an update with the community soon.”

The plan for the battery plant was announced back in March 2022, but the companies went back for more government support after the United States announced the Inflation Reduction Act which included new production tax credits for EV battery makers.

The automaker has been seeking incentives similar to what was provided to Volkswagen for its EV battery plant in St. Thomas, which could be worth up to $13 billion over a decade.

On June 1, Ontario committed to paying a third of the cost to save the plant.

During a stop in Kingsville last week, Premier Doug Ford said the province has stepped up in a "huge, huge way" and wanted the federal government to do the same to close the deal.