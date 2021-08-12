Federal government to enact single-game sports betting bill Aug. 27

The federal government says it will enact legislation that will legalize single-game sports betting in Canada on Aug. 27.

Justice Minister David Lametti says Bill C-218 will allow Canadians to bet on individual games "in a regulated and safe environment."

The Conservative private member's bill garnered enthusiasm from legislators in all four main parties.

It passed through the House of Commons in February, was approved by the Senate on June 22 and received royal assent a week later.

It's aimed at winning back customers from offshore sites, U.S. casinos and illegal bookmakers.

Several provincial governments are already gearing up to take advantage of the new revenue streams.