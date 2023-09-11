Federal government to make housing announcement in Windsor

Sean Fraser, Federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities is expected to visit Windsor Monday to make an announcement related to housing.

Fraser will be joined by Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Cynthia Summers, CEO of Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, and Fabio Constante, Board Chair of Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

The announcement will take place at 3100 Meadowbrook Lane in east Windsor, which is home to Meadowbrook Place, a 10 storey affordable housing complex that includes 145 units, with 76 of those units considered affordable housing.



Rental applications were being accepted at the end of March, while tenants started moving in at the end of June.

Constante says its wonderful to see Meadowbrook Place officially open.

He says the building itself is unique as it's a passive build which makes it energy efficient.

"But it's also a very sustainable model build financially, so the way it's structured with market rent and afforable rent, it's such that the capital costs over time and operational costs over time, would be fully sustainable through the rental roles of the building."

He says when it comes to future housing projects, they're always looking to partner with their federal and provincial counterparts.

"It's extremely difficult for the city alone to burden the costs of social and affordable housing and we absolutely need the investment and partnerships of the federal and provincial government. So to see the ministers come down to recognize these partnerships is wonderful and we hope that this is the beginning of many more partnerships in building social and affordable housing in our community."

Constante says there are a number of challenges when it comes being able to provide afforable housing including staying within construction budget.

"As we all know construction prices have gone up, inflation has gone up, so keeping costs under control is certainly a challenge and also ensuring that we have the labour to meet the needs of the housing demand that we're seeing right now, not just just in Windsor-Essex but across the province and across the country."

More information on Meadowbrook Place can be found by clicking here: weliving.ca.