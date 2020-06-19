Federal Government to Resume Contract Talks with Employees

Contract talks are set to resume for more than 70,000 federal government employees.

On Thursday the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced the Trudeau Government has agreed to return to the table on June 23.

Talks are also expected to restart with 30,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees the week of July 6, according to the union.

Many workers have been providing emergency financial services for Canadians during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

PSAC National President Chris Aylward says his members deserve a fair wage increase.

"Some of our members, our members at the Canada Revenue Agency have been waiting for more than four years now for a collective agreement," says Aylward.

Aylward is also hopeful a fair collective agreement can be reached.

"We are optimistic going into this," says Aylward. "It's been quite sometime that we've been at the bargaining table and I'm hopeful that we could conclude a tentative agreement within a short period of time."

Contract talks stalled in the fall of last year with a planned strike vote in March, but with the pandemic the votes were suspended indefinitely.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada represents more than 140,000 civil servants across the country.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi