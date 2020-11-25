UPDATE: Federal Government to Table Single Sports Betting Bill

Single sports betting could become a reality.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP, Irek Kusmericzyk says Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti will table a single sports betting bill this week.

Member of Parliament Irek Kusmierczyk recently facilitated a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and more than 30 workers and union leaders from Windsor-Essex.

The Liberal representative for Windsor-Tecumseh says the meeting re-enforced the need for the bill to protect 2,500 jobs at Caesars Windsor.

New Democrat Brian Masse has been pushing for single sports betting for more than 10 years and says there is no time for a victory lap - it's time to get to work.

"There is some good work, this is what we wanted, we wanted it to get adopted by the government," he says. "It still has to get past Parliament and the Senate, but it's on the right path.

Earlier this month the Windsor-West MP said he was waiting on more Liberal backing after the Bloc Quebecois had pledged its support.

Kusmericzyk tells AM800 News, he knows this is something his counterparts in Windsor-Essex have been fighting for, for a long time.

"I know Brian [Masse] and Joe [Comartin] have been working to get this bill passed so we're just glad that our government is going to be able to get this done," he says.