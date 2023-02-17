Federal government urged to meet commitments for flood prevention funding

The City is not letting up on its call for the federal government to honour its funding commitment when it comes to flood prevention projects in Windsor.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac held a news conference Friday where they urged Infrastructure Canada to pay 40 per cent of the cost of flood prevention projects in the city,

The agency has said it will pay the costs through its Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) but only based on the 2018 price estimates, not current prices.

Dilkens says city administration has been in discussions with the federal government and Infrastructure Canada, who stated they intend to download the costs.

"In short, the government is refusing to adhere to the 60-40 split. They are suggesting that the $32-million grant in 2019 is the maximum that they will contribute toward this project, despite the unforeseen inflationary pressures and lingering economic impacts from the pandemic," he says.

Based on the figure from 2018, that would mean a contribution amount of approximately $32.1-million, with the City of Windsor covering the other 60 per cent of the estimated cost, $55.3-million.

Due to rising inflation, increased construction costs and supply chain issues, the current estimates for the planned flood prevention projects stands at at $176 million, an increase of $86 million over 2018.

If the federal government only agrees to pay its 40 per cent shared based on the 2018 estimate, the city will be responsible for $144-million.

Dilkens says the DMAF money represents 16 projects to be completed by 2028.

"To make matters worse, the grant agreement from 2019 requires the City of Windsor to complete the 16 sewer and flood mitigation projects that we applied for, or the federal government is permitted to clawback on their $32-million contribution, effectively tying our hands," he says.

Dilkens says they are not asking for a free lunch.

"The City of Windsor is prepared to keep to the original funding split and increase our local share by an additional $61-million. But we need the federal government to follow suit and provide their share and allocate an additional $26-million to cover these cost increases," he adds.

Even if the federal government pays the full 40 per cent of project costs, the city will still have to pay about $61-million more than it originally expected.

Infrastructure Canada has granted the city a deadline extension from 2028 to 2032 to ease some pressure by sorting out funding challenges.

With files from Rob Hindi