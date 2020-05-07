Federal Inmate Wanted on Canada-Wide Warrant

Ontario Province Police need help from the public to find a federal inmate wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent Windsor and Guelph.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Nick Dishman, 32, is serving a nearly three year prison term for break and enters, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, theft over $5,000 and is wanted for breaching conditions of a statutory release.

Dishman is described as white, 5'6", 141lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right forearm, upper back, and left rib cage.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to where is is, is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900.