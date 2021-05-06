Federal Investment Secures More Than 500 Summer Jobs in Windsor-Essex

The local Canada Summer Jobs program is getting a major boost courtesy of the federal government.

Thanks to a $2.2-million investment, 532 jobs will be available to young people across Windsor-Essex this summer.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement Wednesday and says 96 local organizations are taking part in the program with the City of Windsor topping the list with 100 openings.

He says, due to the pandemic, many youth need a hand to get back on their feet.

"Last spring when the pandemic first struck, young people were among the hardest and fastest hit experiencing more job loss than any other age demographic," he says.

Kusmierczyk says helping them find work is least the government can do for young people during the pandemic.

"Young people continue to step up to advocate, to volunteer, to serve in their communities helping all of us get through this pandemic. We refuse to let them to a lost generation," says Kusmierczyk.

He adds the available jobs cover all sectors.

"A hundred jobs available with the City of Windsor, 57 with the Town of Tecumseh and hundreds of others with organizations across the arts, book stores, medical, skilled trades, non-profits and others," he says.

In total, more than 150,000 summer jobs are up for grabs across Canada through the program.