Federal investment to help relieve supply chain congestion and increase Port of Windsor capacity

A boost for the Port of Windsor.

The federal government announced $5-million in funding this morning, under the National Trade Corridors fund, to support a project that officials say will increase warehousing capacity and speed up loading activities at the port.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, along with Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk, were on hand for the announcement with other local officials.

The Essex Terminal Railway Company is contributing $6.2 million, which brings the total investment to $11.2 million.

Alghabra says it will help increase the capacity and efficiency of Morterm Limited's transload activities to relieve supply chain congestions.

"It will also allow modify another warehouse to be used to transfer steel between ship and rail," he continued. "These improvements will allow Morterm to expand its loading capacity from three to five rail cars per day, that's a 40 per cent increase."

He says the federal government has set aside funds for any projects that help relieve supply chain congestions at Canadian ports.

"Today's announcement here at the Port of Windsor is just one example of our efforts to ease the pressure on our supply chain, and to confront the inflation that Canadians and Canadian businesses are facing today."

Essex Terminal Railway president and CEO Tony De Thomasis says this is an exciting day.

"As this investment in Morterm will better position us to create the transmobile hub that this region needs, one that supports current and future supply chains as well as cross border and global trade. Creating local jobs and economic development in sustainable and innovative ways," he stated.

(Photo Credit: Taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

De Thomasis says Morterm is Port Windsor's only cargo and break bulk terminal.

"With the help of this funding we can now increase terminal and warehouse capacity for the storage and material handing of high quality automotive grade steel and increase our transload capabilities."

Federal officials say investments through the National Trade Corridors Fund represents a long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.