Federal Liberals want to make hybrid work permanent for members of Parliament

OTTAWA - The federal Liberals want to make virtual participation in the House of Commons a permanent option for members of Parliament.

All parties agreed to create a hybrid workplace amid lockdowns at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the system has been used ever since.

Government House leader Mark Holland says this has meant MPs can continue their work while also attending important events in their ridings or dealing with personal and family matters.

He says making it permanent could help encourage new people to run for public office, such as parents of young children.

Holland is expected to put a motion forward in the House of Commons today, and he says it will be debated and voted on before June 23, the last day of sitting before a summer break is scheduled to begin.

The order that currently allows for a hybrid Parliament expires at the end of June.