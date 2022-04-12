Federal Public Safety Minister promises funding to combat gun violence after weekend shooting

Federal Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino made a visit to Windsor yesterday, where he commented on a recent shooting that shocked the community.

Mendicino was in town to discuss the federal government’s 2022 budget’s expected impact on the region. While in Windsor he made a stop at the Safety Village and met with Crime Stoppers, and local law enforcement.

The Minister of Public Safety says the incident is a reminder there’s work to be done.

“Really tough news a couple of days ago, hearing about the five individuals who were shot, and thankfully, the preliminary reports are that there are no life threatening injuries, but it’s a very harsh reminder.”

Mendicino added there’s going to be continued investment for law and border security enforcement in the region, and other border areas.

“Particularly in those communities, like here in Windsor, where you’re a border town, and you see a lot of illegal guns and drugs come across the border, we’re going to continue to invest in CBSA, and local law enforcement," he began.

Mendicino elaborated that part of a $250-million “Building Safer Communities Fund” will be used in conjunction with local police and Crime Stoppers to combat gun violence in the city.

“We talked about leveraging all those pillars as part of an overall strategy to reduce gun violence, and that’s something that I am very, very committed to working closely with, with Mayor Drew, and right across the country,” he said.

The shooting occurred on April 9th, at 1 a.m. at a bowling alley in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

It is believed there were approximately 20-25 people in the area when the shots were fired, with five men suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The Major Crime Unit has since located and seized the suspect vehicle that was involved in the shooting incident, a 2004 Ford Explorer SUV truck. Photos of the 3 suspects are available online.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

- with files from Rusty Thomson & Rob Hindi