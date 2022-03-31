Federal support coming to Windsor businesses impacted by blockade

An announcement is scheduled for Friday morning on support for Windsor businesses impacted by a blockade that shut down the Ambassador Bridge.

Irek Kusmierczyk, Liberal M-P for Windsor-Tecumseh, will make an announcement at 9 a.m. on April 1 in the area of Sandwich Street and Mill Street in West Windsor.

Local politicians have been calling on the upper levels of government for financial support for businesses near the Ambassador Bridge, following the near near week long protest along Huron Church Road leading to the international crossing.

On Feb. 7, a group of protestors stopped along Huron Church Road heading to the Ambassador Bridge, protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates. Traffic leading to the border crossing would be halted until police officers moved them off the route on Feb. 13.

In the aftermath of the protest, barriers were put in place along Huron Church Road for several weeks to maintain the flow of traffic, but those barriers restricted access to a number of businesses along both sides of the busy route.

Officers with the Windsor Police Service direct traffic as restrictions are in place along Huron Church Road following a near week long protest near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor. Feb. 15, 2022 (Photo courtesy of @_OnLocation_