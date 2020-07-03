FedEx Asks NFL's Redskins To Change Nickname

The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins' stadium wants the NFL team to change its name.

In a statement Thursday, FedEx said they "have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."

The company paid the team $205-million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. In addition to the stadium name and sponsorship agreement, FedEx CEO Frederik Smith is a minority owner.

Majority owner Daniel Snyder has shown no indications he'll change the name since buying the team in 1999.

On Thursday night, Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. The other 31 NFL teams were listed and a search for "Redskins" came up with no results.

Nike did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

The franchise has used the controversial name since 1933.

