Feds announce $12.5-million in funding to expand freight transport at Port of Windsor

The federal government has announced $12.5-million in funding to improve and expand freight transport at Port of Windsor.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra was in Windsor Friday to announce the investment for the Essex Terminal Railway Company for a Cargo Terminal Infrastructure Expansion project at the Port of Windsor.

The funding will help build a new warehouse, expand the shorewall and add an additional cargo dock to increase capacity for ships to unload.

The goal is to move the transportation of goods from trucks to trains and ships, which will reduce pollution and congestion along the Highway 401 corridor.

Tony De Thomasis, President and CEO of Essex Terminal Railway and Morterm Limited, says the new shipping berth will provide them with additional capacity on the water and the ability to unload two ships at once.

"It will allow us to look at different types of businesses, different commodities to handle. What makes Morterm so unique is that it's rail served by both main lines, CP and CN Rail, through the Essex Terminal Railway," he says.

Tony De Thomasis, President and CEO of Essex Terminal Railway and Morterm Limited, is joined by Windsor-Tecumseh M-P Irek Kusmierczyk (left) and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra (right) during a funding announcement at Port of Windsor. May 26, 2023 (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

De Thomasis says this will revitalize the terminal.

"It brings new assets that are equipped to handle new types of commodities. It basically leverages all the other assets that we have which includes rail, the trucking connections that we have, our strategic location to the U.S. border which as the minister said is North America's busiest international crossing," he says.

De Thomasis says this will increase job opportunities at Morterm with up to 40 positions being created.

"Greater output of volume that's going to be going through Morterm. Those jobs are transload, crane operators, fork lift operators, jobs that are good paying union jobs that will provide us with the capabilities to meet customer service needs," he adds.

The feds say this will make it easier to move steel and aluminium products and attract potential new exports, including short-sea container shipping on the Great Lakes.

Construction work on the expansion is expected to begin in 2024.